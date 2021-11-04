Dakota Johnson on Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer ‘canceled’ after allegations: “I feel sad”

The career of Dakota Johnson it is prolific. The actress has had the opportunity to work with many Hollywood stars, in films such as the Fifty Shades trilogy, The Social Network, Black Mass, Suspiria and Traveling to a Dream. Among his colleagues there are also stars who have ended up in the eye of the storm due to serious allegations.

These are Armie Hammer, Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf. All three were in some way set aside by Hollywood because of these allegations. Johnny Depp took part in the recent Rome Film Fest.

She intervened on this delicate issue Dakota Johnson in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have never experienced it firsthand from any of those people. I had a great time working with them; I am sad for the loss of three great artists. I feel sad for people who need help and maybe I don’t. they get on time. I feel sad for anyone who has been hurt “.

Dakota Johnson played the girlfriend of Johnny Depp’s character Whitey Bulger in Black Mass in 2015. She also starred with Shia LaBeouf in A Journey to a Dream and with Armie Hammer in The Social Network:“I believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve, and get help and help other people. I think there is an overreaction at the moment but I believe there is a way to find a balance. “.

Johnson points out:“The way studios have been run until now and still now is hiding everything. It’s such an old-fashioned mindset, the way they think about movies to make, who should be there, how much people should be paid, how much equality and diversity are important. Sometimes the old school has to be torn down to make room for the new. But cancel culture is a fucking caterpillar. I hate that definition. “.

Dakota Johnson will star in Daddio, alongside Sean Penn.