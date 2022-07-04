Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her Off-Camera Relationship With Fifty Shades Co-Star Jamie Dornan While Filming The Movies

the Fifty Shades of Grey the films revolved around a college graduate and her erotic sexual escapades with a young billionaire. As Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan played the roles of the two leads, there were rumors that the romantic chemistry on screen was the complete opposite of how things really were between them off screen. However, Johnson has now shared some insight into the true nature of her behind-the-scenes relationship with Dornan.

It’s easy to imagine how challenging it can be to portray sexual chemistry with an actor when the feelings don’t exist in real life. One would think that such a thing would be even more difficult if both artists did not get along. However, Dakota Johnson revealed during her interview with vanity fair that she and Jamie Dornan were great while doing the Fifty Shades of Grey films:

There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.

This is definitely good to hear, as there have certainly been cases where leads in romantic movies didn’t get along. For example, Ryan Gosling and his co-star Rachel McAdams weren’t Noah and Allie filming off-camera. The notebookas Gosling even tried to get to where Gosling tried to get McAdams fired at a point. (Surprisingly, both they ended up dating in real life not much later.)

While the Fifty Shades of Grey The leads may never have been a couple in real life, but they still became a great team while making the movies. Regarding the filming of the challenging sex scenes, the Cha Cha Royal Soft Actress gave some advice to her male co-star about the sexy way to take off a woman’s underwear. She also said in the past that she me I enjoyed working with Jamie Dornan (preferring him over the Christian Grey’s character) and credited their special relationship on screen to their trust in each other. the Belfast The actor also has said some nice things about Johnson , noting that her humorous personality would be great if the two ever hosted an erotic book club together. I’m sure they would have no problem finding members to join.

While they aren’t currently working together, red carpet events have helped bring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan together. irish actor he reflected upon seeing the 32-year-old actress during the premieres and said they had a great time getting together. He is proud of the work the two did during their “crazy journey” together. Although Johnson and Dornan have left work who made their careers, it is refreshing to know that there is no tension between them and that they remain good friends to this day.