Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her Off-Camera Relationship With Fifty Shades Co-Star Jamie Dornan While Filming The Movies

the Fifty Shades of Grey the films revolved around a college graduate and her erotic sexual escapades with a young billionaire. As Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan played the roles of the two leads, there were rumors that the romantic chemistry on screen was the complete opposite of how things really were between them off screen. However, Johnson has now shared some insight into the true nature of her behind-the-scenes relationship with Dornan.

It’s easy to imagine how challenging it can be to portray sexual chemistry with an actor when the feelings don’t exist in real life. One would think that such a thing would be even more difficult if both artists did not get along. However, Dakota Johnson revealed during her interview with vanity fairthat she and Jamie Dornan were great while doing the Fifty Shades of Grey films:

There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.

