Dakota Johnson or the definitive trick so that your bangs are always impeccable

If you had to choose a fringe Dakota Johnson’s will be chosen. Following the guidelines that Brigitte Bardot establishes in hers with her emblematic curtain bangs, Melanie Griffith’s daughter is a reference, not only in the cinema, but also in the fashion industry and the industry. beauty.

The actress has been betting on naturalness for years wearing her long hair without dyes, layered and with straight bangs, with the side strands slightly longer than the center ones. A casual haircut that adds volume, but that is very difficult to take care of except if you follow the same patterns that she herself includes in her haircut. daily beauty routine to keep it intact and always bright.

And it is that having hair like Dakota Johnson requires time, patience and having the hair products suitable on the closet shelf. If the haircut is done at a hairdresser, you can show a photo of the actress or ask for a curtain bangsbut to keep it on your own, you will need fine-tipped scissors that will allow you to cut half an inch off the bottom of the bangs.

HOW TO DRY A CURTAIN FRINGE?

The part of the process that needs the most attention is drying. One time washed the hair and, above all, once it has been disentangled well, you must dry it, focusing all your attention on the hair. fringe, cupping the root of it with the fingertips and pulling its locks down. It is important that you do this process first with your hands, because otherwise what you will get is an excess of volume (and it will seem that you have put velcro tubes along pin up).

When the bangs are almost dry, then, you will have to choose a suitable brush to finish off the hairstyle. The most recommended to treat this area of ​​the hair they are the ones with the boar and nylon bristles, which you will have to use skillfully by bringing the ends out, while with your fingers you continue to cup the root so that part of the forehead is a little clear.

If you have too much left volume or you have not achieved the desired effect, you can always bet on adding a touch of hair oil (a quarter of a drop so as not to grease it) and apply it to the ends of the hair, giving it the shape you want.

In hot season the bangs they can be our greatest enemies, so it is essential to know how to take care of each of them and comb it properly. Not all bangs look good on every face, nor are they all easy to master. Everything will depend on the shape of your hair, but you can copy these tricks to try to have it as similar as possible to dakota johnson.

