Dakota Johnson participates in The Nowhere Inn, mockumentary of Movistar +

The vast majority of people have seen Fifty Shades of Gray (2015), a film that since its announcement has become one of the favorites that are based on literary novels, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, an actress who also appears in The Nowhere Inn, considered by Vogue magazine as the strangest film to date in which the actress has participated, and which will be available on Movistar Plus from May 17, 2022.

East is a mockumentary that mixes self-parody with musical performances to the delight of fans of the famous singer St. Vincent, winner of several Grammys and Independent Music Awards.

The film was presented at the Sundance Festival, and humorously explores topics such as fame and the identity of a person who has chosen to live with an alter ego. She is Annie Clark, a successful singer with the alias of St. Vincent. In full musical tour, she decides to enlist her friend Carrie Brownstein to document the concerts and the promotion of her new album: Masseducation.

What is a fake documentary?

It’s kind of hard to explain, since Annie Clark, Dakota Johnson and Carrie Brownstein they play themselves, but in situations they are unlikely to experience in our reality, in other words, like a light version of what was seen in Agents of Shield, where the framework creates alternate lives with the same people.

Similar to other series and movies released this week, The Nowhere Inn also seeks to expose the falsity of the lives that celebrities show on the internet, where everything seems to be perfect, full of luxury and happiness. This is reflected when the Annie-focused ‘documentary’ radically switches from St. Vincent, due to not being funny enough, and now focuses on false narratives and outlandish outfits.

The alter ego was not as effective as the original

The Nowhere Inn is one of many tapes that were affected by the pandemicso its box office receipts were far from being what was expected, however, this does not seem to be the only reason, since Rotten Tomatoes registers 68% approval, while IMDB rates it with 5.7 stars out of 10, which shows that neither the critics nor the audience were completely satisfied with this ‘presentation’.

Despite a talented and renowned cast, reviews of the film reflect that the film literally goes nowhere, and even with a clever concept, the direction doesn’t allow the audience to relate to its leads, and the personal approach seems be too narcissistic for some viewers.

Even so, not everything is bad, the truth is that the film has moments of brilliance, and allows us to discover in depth the true personality of some of the favorite stars of the moment. @worldwide