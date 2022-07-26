Dakota Johnson: ‘Persuasion’ Star’s Kitchen Has Been Inspiration for Home Design

MMany of my days start the same. Paraphrasing to You’ve Got MailI turn on my computer. I look forward to it starting. I go online and my breath catches until I read a few words: Dakota Johnson’s kitchen. Unveiled in a video that went instantly viral for Architectural Digest in March 2020, the kitchen of the star of Suspiria it is the Garden of Eden without sermons. It is a daydream. A state of mind. An olive green utopia, presumably designed by an angel. I want to dive into her, eat her, squat in her closet like the luckiest bum in the world.

By now, Johnson’s video on Architectural Digest It is no longer a meme. No one talks about her professing her love for limes anymore. Or the scandal (not really) that arose when Johnson confessed that he didn’t really love the files: a decorator from AD. Apparently she doesn’t even live in the house in question anymore. The lousy reviews of your new Netflix movie, PersuasionWas it some kind of karmic punishment for moving out of it last year? Who can tell? However, regardless of how old the video is, it still draws me in. It has had over 23 million views since its release; surely I must be responsible for at least two-thirds of them.

Located in the Hollywood Hills, Johnson’s (former) house is a resplendent bohemian hideaway. Can you imagine the rock stars of Almost Famous having sex on it. Or Eve Babitz desperate for something while she is near the pool. There are wood paneling, framed photographs, and Persian rugs. A book given to Johnson by Patti Smith. A People’s Choice Award, for his work in Fifty Shades of Gray, which exudes irony. Lots of breast photos.

However, the kitchen is his masterpiece. It is relatively small for a celebrity abode, as alumni of Architectural Digest they tend to build kitchens the size of airplane hangars in their homes, like in DJ Zedd’s ghastly mansion. Or they keep them eerily sparse, like designer Michael Kors’ homage to Patrick Bateman from American Psycho. But Johnson’s exudes taste, practicality and understated elegance. The surface is shiny marble; the dashboard is cool white. The cabinets look like high school lockers (but in a good way, I promise) and there are gorgeous pops of green dotted around the place, in the plant leaves, in the aforementioned bowl of limes, and in the mounted artwork. of a horse grazing.

During a stop at his kitchen, Johnson shows off, with equal parts confusion and smiling pride, his dinnerware collection. “I never, ever thought he would be a plate person,” he says, “because I don’t understand them at all.” But he has many. And at least three colored teapots. Cups with drawings of roses. Tiny plates too small to be used by anyone other than a small tenant. “I mean, can you help it?” he says over a random mug. “Wouldn’t you want to drink from this? I never do, because they’re too cool. They are only to be perched in this cabinet”.

I have decided that what Johnson is referring to here is the things that are beautifully useless. Objects that do not fulfill any real function, but are there to be looked at, to provoke sighs. Little trifles that make a home yours. They are different from, say, a photo of a loved one. Or even a piece of art on the wall. These objects sometimes have stories, but most of the time they don’t. Unless you think “I saw it, I liked it, I bought it” is particularly interesting.

I have become increasingly dependent on these things. Since that video, the surfaces of my apartment have been filled with meaningless objects. A Whoopi Goldberg doll. A flower pot shaped like a Halloween pumpkin. Pigs and ceramic dishes. A cookie jar, which I never use, in the shape of Santa Claus. A red party cup sent as part of a promotional package for the film Ma. Many glass balls that simulate having snow inside. At an antique fair, I’m Bruce in Matildabut instead of going for the chocolate cake, I go for the trinkets vintage.

There are probably numerous social reasons for this compulsion: an attempt to combat a renter’s market that convinces you that you’re never really going to own anything; a recent history of being forced to live at home; a rejection of that unbearable millennial hustle-bustle culture that insists everything must be “useful” in some way. I can follow. But I like to think it has to do mainly with Dakota Johnson. When she called herself a “dish person,” I didn’t necessarily see myself: I saw the person she could be.

Maybe that is the purpose of these videos of Architectural Digest, but it’s hard to get interior decorating ideas from, say, Dominic West’s wife’s castle. Or the private spa that Gwyneth Paltrow had installed in her house, which looks like a very, very luxurious public bath. Instead, the sheer joy with which Johnson talks about his house, and the eclectic things he has in it, point to something fundamental about how we should try to exist. The message is clear: if you surround yourself with beautiful things, regardless of their function or price, everything else becomes much more bearable.