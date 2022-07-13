Dakota Johnson premieres her controversial romantic drama ‘Persuasion’

Contemporary adaptations of period dramas have become very fashionable in recent years. See without going any further the success of Los Bridgerton, Dickinson, emma either Enola Holmes. It is not about recreating the past, but about being inspired by it but modifying it with current values. I mean, review it. This operation sometimes brings controversy, as occurs with persuasion.

The new film starring Dakota Johnson is inspired by Jane Austen’s novel, but with a contemporary vision. If the original novel is a drama in which a young single woman wants to recover her true love and fights against social conventions, in the Netflix version the plot is rather cheerful and vindictive.

“Women have always been, and for some reason still are, in an incredibly compromised position in society,” says Dakota Johnson in a reflection on her character in persuasion. According to Melanie Griffith’s daughter, social pressure on women remains high, despite undeniable progress. “I have friends who don’t want to get married, but still feel stressed about not being married. Johnson says. It is social pressure that is changing. It is not necessary to be married or have children to be a valuable person. But it’s like two steps forward, one step back. I think that women have much more independence than in the age of persuasion, but there are still fundamental rights and freedoms that we do not have. Especially in the United States.”

what is it about persuasion?

It is the last novel written by Jane Austen, who died in 1817 at the age of 41, and was published posthumously. Contrary to his success emmaan entertaining comic novel about the entanglements of a romance, persuasion is a harsh critique of the influence of social conventions on women in England in the first quarter of the nineteenth century.

Anne (Dakota Johnson) is 27 years old, has not yet married, and is already considered a “strange” single, something suspicious at the time. Several years before she was in love with a naval officer (played by Cosmo Jarvis), but poor and without a secure future, and therefore rejected by her family for marriage. Due to this imposition, Anne is forced to reject her love and live alone.

But some time later, when Anne is resigned to marry her cousin, her beloved officer appears, enriched in the Napoleonic wars and become a brand new officer. Now Anne has to use all of her wit and allure to win him back.

Why has it caused controversy? persuasion

Basically, Jane Austen’s novel is pretty sad and Netflix’s free adaptation is just the opposite. The intention is not to reflect the atmosphere of a time, but to highlight the characteristics of a feminist heroine that Austen’s protagonist does not have, although the author is considered one of the first women to claim women’s rights.

“There could never have been two hearts so open, no tastes so similar, no feelings so in unison, no countenances so loved. Now they were like strangers; indeed, worse than strangers, because they could never get to know each other. It was a perpetual estrangement. Austen writes in persuasion. The translation to the current version reduces that passionate love that Anne must recover in a trivial phrase: “Now, we’re worse than the exes. We’re friends.”

Dakota Johnson is very pleased with this reinterpretation of the Jane Austen story, saying, “I think it’s indisputable that women have always been, and for some reason are, in an incredibly compromised position in society. It’s as if they still are. we were fighting to be considered human beings with the capacity for action. We must act to change this.”

So if you’re looking for a faithful adaptation of your favorite novel in Persuasion, as was the case with pride and prejudice, the fantastic adaptation of another Jane Austen novel, starring Keira Knightley, this is not the case. The debate is whether the original stories can be adapted to contemporary messages, thus blurring the meaning of the characters as they were conceived.

