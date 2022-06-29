Dakota Johnson recalls Alfred Hitchcock’s terrifying gift to Melanie Griffith when she was a child

It is well known that Alfred Hitchcock had an unhealthy fascination with his favorite actresses, including, Tippi Hedren, who accused him of harassment and recounted the director’s humiliations a few years ago in his memoirs. Now, she has been the granddaughter of the actress, dakota johnson, the one that has revealed that the filmmaker made a terrifying gift to his mother, the also interpreter Melanie Griffith, when she was a girl.

“What happened to my grandmother was horrible because Hitchcock was a tyrant,” Johnson said in a recent interview for Vanity Fair: “He was talented and prolific and important as an artist, but power can poison people.”

The actress has assured in the publication that her family has suffered from that Hitchcock poison throughout her life, recalling a horrifying Christmas gift that the director gave her mother when she was a child: a small replica of Hedren in a coffin of miniature.

“It’s startling, dark and very, very sad for a girl,” Johnson has opined about the gift: “It’s very scary.” Griffith had previously spoken about this particular gift during a visit to The Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2012. “Can you imagine the psychological effect?” the interpreter wondered: “[Hitchcock] He was very rare, a very rare man.”

from movie

In 2012, the director Julian Jarrold brought to the screen the difficult professional relationship between Hedren and Hitchcock during the filming of Birds in the film The Girl, where Sienna Miller gave life to Johnson’s grandmother. The actress has told Vanity Fair that the film left a lasting mark Hedren.

“We sat on HBO, my family, and we watched the movie together,” he recounted, later denouncing: “It was one of those moments where you think: ‘Why didn’t you tell us?’ We are in a room with some executives. Maybe there should have been some previous conversation? You look to your side and you see a woman who has just been reminded of everything that happened, it was disheartening.”

