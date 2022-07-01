Dakota Johnson recounted how Alfred Hitchcock once gave his mother an alarming object

Johnson comes from a long line of outstanding ladies. Not only is his mother Melanie Griffithbut his maternal grandmother, tippi hedrenHe is a Hollywood legend.

Known for her work on Hitchcock films such as “The Birds” and “Marnie,” Hedren often referred to herself as the filmmaker’s muse. However, as Hedren herself revealed in her 2016 memoir, her dynamic was dark.

He wrote: “Hitchcock, you are a man whom I look back on with admiration, gratitude, and utter disgust.” According to an excerpt obtained by the New York Post, the filmmaker allegedly sexually harassed Hedren for years.

Hedren also claimed that Hitchcock harassed her and rationed his interactions with other men.

In addition to the psychological trauma she endured, he also made repeated physical advances. When she defended herself, he he swore to destroy his career, and he did.

Heartbreakingly, Hedren explained that she only spoke out decades later because, at the time, “sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn’t exist.” That said, Hedren has maintained that while Hitchcock may have destroyed her professionally, “I never gave him the power to ruin my life.” Nevertheless, That didn’t stop him from trying.

Hitchcock tried to intimidate Tippi Hedren by using her family

According to his memoirs (via new york post), used real birds to film the attack scene in “The Birds”. It’s increased the danger of the situation. “Not even the best trainer in the world could control every move an animal makes, especially when under stress.”

To make matters worse, after Hedren began to show physical signs of stress, he continued to push, only allowing her to rest when a doctor stated that further trauma would “kill” her.

It’s unclear if that was the catalyst for sending young Melanie Griffith to him. a terrifying “gift”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair as their July 2022 cover star, Dakota Johnson revealed that her mother was left in shock one Christmas morning.

Hitchcock had sent him a doll with the image of his mother, in a coffin. “It’s scary and dark,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress said. More than that, though, the entire ordeal was “very, very sad for that little girl.”

Fortunately, Hedren has lived a long life. In fact, in January she celebrated her 92nd birthday. Even after everything that happened, he has seen his daughter and granddaughter climb the stairs as he was prevented from doing so.

If that’s not the mark of a true hero, we don’t know what is.