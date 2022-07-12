Dakota Johnson Recounts How Her Dad, Don Johnson, Tried to Get Her to Go to College: ‘I Refused’

A dakota johnson the vocation runs in the family. She grew up in an environment where watched her parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith perform in high-end productions.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, he told how that situation made things clear from a very young age: “I was obsessed. I have always wanted to be an actress“.

“When my parents were on the set, I wanted to be there with them“, the actress of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ recalled. Part of that vocation also came from what she could see on film and television: “I loved movies. I was always watching movies. I still love doing it, and I feel very lucky to make movies also. I haven’t known anything else.”

However, it is clear to him that his determination was mainly due to what he was able to soak up at home: “I thought that was what my family does“. Nonetheless, their parents were not always so clear that little Dakota should dedicate herself to the cinema.





Dakota Johnson with her father Don Johnson when she was little | Cord Press



Specifically, it was don johnson the one who wanted his daughter to study a career: “My father tried to get me to go to college, but I refused. I wanted to act, and that’s it.” The actor from ‘Daggers in the back’ already told‘ in an interview with Seth Meyers, on his show Late Night.

There he said: “When I was finishing high school, I talked to Dakota and I said, ‘Well, do you want to go see some colleges?‘, or something like that. And he said, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to college“. Don then assumed the will of his daughter, but refused to support her financiallyas you can see in the video above.

Because of this, the actress was forced to be independent financially from a very young age. independence that was also linked to its autonomy to find out what he wanted to do.

