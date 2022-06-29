Dakota Johnson recounts the horrible gift Alfred Hitchcock gave his mother

The actress dakota johnson has spoken about the tortuous relationship that director Alfred Hitchcock had with his grandmother, also an interpreter tippi hedren and consequently, of the terrifying gift that at that time, the magician of suspense gave his mother Melanie Griffith. A review that the protagonist of 50 shades of gray and future protagonist of madam web has stated in an interview for Vanity Fair. In it, Johnson explained the reaction with which his family first saw The Girlthe HBO biopic that narrated everything that Hedren had to endure from the British director:

“You look over and you see a woman who has just been reminded of everything that happened, and it was heartbreaking. She was an amazing actress and Hitchcock stopped her from having a career.”Johnson recounted her grandmother’s reaction to seeing the movie starring Sienna Miller and Toby Jones. Later, Don Johnson’s daughter began to explain the unacceptable abuse Tippi Hedren endured in both Birds like in marnie the thiefboth made by the director: “What happened to my grandmother was horrible because Hitchcock was a tyrant. He was talented and prolific and important in terms of art, but power can poison people.”

But without a doubt, the most alarming thing about the personality of the director of Psycho was that kind of black humor full of bad milk for which he came to give his mother Melanie Griffith for Christmas. Hitchcock sent her a replica of this mother of hers (Hedren) inside a small coffin. “It’s alarming and dark and very very sad for that girl. really scary”commented the granddaughter of three generations of female artists in Hollywood.

Sienna Miller, who played Hedren in the TV movie, sympathized with the abuse the actress endured, qualifying that encounter as a “really traumatic and frightening experience” for the classic movie star. The harassment and demolition by the filmmaker increased, since he continued to have her under contract, preventing her from working for authors of the stature of Jean Luc Godard or Truffaut. A decade of labor and creative slavery that Miller thinks was behavior “very sadistic”.

Hitchcock cut off the progression of Dakota Johnson’s grandmother when she, was at the top of the industry . Another title that I navigate through the complexities and ins and outs of the universe “Hitchconian” it was hitchcock, in which Anthony Hopkins had the leading role and faces like Helen Mirren and Scarlett Johansson also appeared.