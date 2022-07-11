Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Dad Tried To Get Her To Go To College But She Refused Because Of This

United States.- Dakota Johnson indicated that he always wanted to follow in the footsteps of his parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. During an interview with the Daily Mirror, the famous 32-year-old indicated that she grew up on the set watching her parents work and knew from that moment that she wanted to dedicate herself to that too.

I was obsessed, I always wanted to be an actress, “said the actress. “When my parents were on set, I wanted to be on set with them. I loved movies. I was always watching movies. I still love watching movies and I’m very lucky to be able to make movies. I didn’t know anything different. I thought, this is just what my family does.”

Internet

However, Dakota told the outlet that her family initially wanted her to take a different path. “My dad tried to force me to go to college, but I refused. I wanted to act and that was it.” Before becoming world famous, her 72-year-old father grew up poor in Wichita, Kansas.

The Miami Vice star enrolled at the University of Kansas to major in theater, but dropped out a year later. She then went to acting school at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, California. During an interview in Late Night With Seth Meyers In March 2021, Don recounted that he cut off his daughter financially when she didn’t want to go to college.

The funny thing about her is that we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you can stay on the payroll. So if you go to college, you stay on the payroll. Toward the end of high school, I went to her and said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh no. I’m not going to college.”

He reminded his daughter that if she didn’t continue studying, “she wouldn’t be on the payroll anymore.” He then asked her how he would take care of herself, to which Dakota replied, “Don’t worry about it.” He joked that she raised her fists defiantly as he continued to question her decision, but “three weeks later, she had nailed that part on David Fincher’s The Social Network.”

Don met Melanie in the movie Harrad Experiment 1972, in which he starred alongside his mother, TIppi Hedren, 92 years old. He was 22 at the time and Melanie was 14. They became engaged on her 18th birthday and married in 1976. Although their first marriage lasted less than a year, they got back together in 1989. Melanie had Dakota in 1989 and the former couple married again between 1989 and 1996.

Source: Pure Show