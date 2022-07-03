Dakota Johnson Reveals the Chaos of Working on ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’
Maintaining that delicate balance between respecting the spirit of the original work and the goal of creating an effective film led to great tensions between the writer and director of the first installment, Sam Taylor Johnsonwho finally refused to direct the other two parts that made up the trilogy.
In the words of dakota johnson who gave life to the protagonist Anastasia Steele, the work days were a “constant struggle” between the parties.
“I signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we were making. She (EL James) had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she kept asking us to do certain things,” she said.
“There were parts of the book that wouldn’t work in the movie, like the internal monologue, which was also incredibly pedantic at times. It was a constant struggle, chaos,” lamented the daughter of melanie Griffith in conversation with the magazine Vanity Fair.