Dakota Johnson reveals the shady gift Hitchcock gave her mother, Melanie Griffith, as a child

dakota johnson has grown up with the Hollywood industry in his blood, watching his mother, Melanie Griffithhis father, Don Johnson, and his grandmother the legend Tippi Hedren.

The actress has conquered the masses with her personality and sincerity, as in every interview she shows that she has no problem speak without filters or tell the truth even if it’s uncomfortable, as in his infamous moment with Ellen DeGeneres.

Dakota also spoke loud and clear about what her family, and especially her grandmother, suffered at the hands of Alfred Hitchcock. The actress was the muse of the famous filmmaker but the relationship was very complicated and not easy for Hedren.

“What happened to my grandmother was horrifying because hitchcock was a tyrant. She was talented and successful, and she was important in terms of art, but power can poison people”, he told in a report with Vanity Fair.

The actress tells how her family suffered from the director’s poison, of which she has already stated that had “ruined the race” from his grandmother because “she didn’t want to go to bed with him”, so he made her life impossible.





Dakota Johnson, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas | Getty Images



even reached give him at Christmas to his motherfellow star Melanie Griffith, a replica of hedren in a coffin in miniature when she was just a girl.

“It is scary and dark and very, very sad for that little girl. Scary“.

A gift that would undoubtedly have a psychological impact on Griffith being so young, to see a replica of her mother in the coffin.

Last November, Johnson already lamented what his grandmother had to suffer due to Hitchcock’s position of power, denouncing that it is “completely unacceptable that people in positions of power have that control over someone in a weaker position, no matter what industry it is. It’s hard to talk about it because she’s my grandmother. And you don’t want to imagine someone taking advantage of your grandmother,” she added.

“She’s always been very honest and adamant about standing up for yourself. And that’s what she did. Alfred Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrified her. And they never held him accountable“.

sure you are interested

Dakota Johnson speaks out for the first time about her alleged bad relationship with Jamie Dornan in ‘Fifty Shades’