Dakota Johnson said she had underwear stuck to her while filming sex scenes

Actors often have to go to great lengths to make scenes come to life for viewers at home. When it came to filming Fifty shadows freed, star Dakota Johnson was doing something more subtle than an action hero in need of a stunt double. It may have escaped the notice of moviegoers, after all, that’s the point, but navigating all those intimate scenes took quite a bit of work to keep things professional on set and make it as exciting as possible for the film. screen.

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ was a breakout role for Dakota Johnson

As we all now know, Fifty Shades of Grey became an unstoppable sensation. For Johnson, it was also a career launching pad for him that he almost rejected. Today, the role of Anastasia Steele is solidly intertwined with Johnson’s performance, but when the role first came up for her, Johnson wasn’t sure if she should take it.

After all, building a career in such a bold and daring part might not work out. It was fellow actress Emily Blunt who gave Johnson the encouragement she needed. Blunt told Johnson to do what she wanted and not to worry about what anyone else would think: “Do it if it feels good. Just do it. Always do what you want to do.”

Fortunately for fans, Johnson followed that advice and has now played the role of Anastasia in all three films of the trilogy: Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), fifty shades darker (2017), and fifty shades freed (2018).

Dakota Johnson had her underwear glued on while filming ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

The entire franchise has earned a reputation for its sexy scenes, and Johnson has opened up about what it was like to film such intimate parts.

One scene, in particular, left her feeling very out of her element. She told Marie Claire: “The hardest by far, I think in all three movies, was a sex scene in the third movie where I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the door. It’s like a fence coming down. And I was blindfolded. And it was kind of shocking, because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control how your nervous system will react.”

She also shared thoughts on how she kept herself as covered as possible in scenes where she was supposed to be completely nude: “I had these kind of strapless thongs on them that had glue on them. It’s not glue, but it’s sticky.” The adhesive, however, often couldn’t hold up throughout the shoot, so they turned to super glue instead. “I would use two of them. It’s not painful, I mean, it’s almost nothing. But I suppose you have a certain feeling of being covered, “explained Johnson.

Sex scenes were never easier for Dakota Johnson

You’d think that after three feature films full of sex scenes, Johnson would have gotten used to them, but he told Marie Claire that “it’s never easy. It’s not casual and it’s not fun.”

The awkwardness of the trilogy may have stayed fresh for Johnson throughout the series, but it certainly gave his career a boost. Since she took on the role of Anastasia, Johnson has had roles in such hits as Bad times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Hawk, the high noteY the lost daughter.

The star’s next job includes a leading role in Persuasiona film based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, and an announced project with Sean Penn called dad.

