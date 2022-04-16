Entertainment

Dakota Johnson said she had underwear stuck to her while filming sex scenes

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Actors often have to go to great lengths to make scenes come to life for viewers at home. When it came to filming Fifty shadows freed, star Dakota Johnson was doing something more subtle than an action hero in need of a stunt double. It may have escaped the notice of moviegoers, after all, that’s the point, but navigating all those intimate scenes took quite a bit of work to keep things professional on set and make it as exciting as possible for the film. screen.

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ was a breakout role for Dakota Johnson

» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/vnLqJLeTMVU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

As we all now know, Fifty Shades of Grey became an unstoppable sensation. For Johnson, it was also a career launching pad for him that he almost rejected. Today, the role of Anastasia Steele is solidly intertwined with Johnson’s performance, but when the role first came up for her, Johnson wasn’t sure if she should take it.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Vanessa Guzmán does not shut up and answers why her face was transformed

3 mins ago

This was Ben Affleck’s proposal to Jennifer Lopez

5 mins ago

Is Angela Aguilar single again?

15 mins ago

Rooney Mara, the enigmatic star who put his career before his fortune

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button