Dakota Johnson shone in a Gucci dress at the Oscars after party

at the after party the oscars 2022organized by Vanity Fair, dakota johnson opted for a gucci feather dress, giving us a moment of brilliance at the end of the evening.

It was a dusty pink dress, accented with a long train and voluminous sleeves. The dress was embellished with delicate feathers, sparkling sequins, and intricate beads, and was one of the evening favorites.

Dakota Johnson’s incredible dress at the Oscars 2022

The sleeves that turned into a tail were everything. Arthur Holmes

Dakota Johnson’s style has coincided for a long time, with the eclectic aesthetic of the Creative Director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele. That is why the 32-year-old actress, who must frequently visit red carpets around the world, usually opts for the Italian brand.

For this post-ceremony party, she stunned us in a gown packed with ’70s drama, featuring a plunging neckline and an ostentatious abundance of neon-hued lace and beading. The oscars 2022 they have been defined by a dramatic contrast in glamorous gowns and traditional tailoring, borrowed from the men’s department. And with this winning look, courtesy of Gucci, Dakota pulled it off to the max.