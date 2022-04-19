Dakota Johnson shone in a Gucci dress at the Oscars after party

Entertainment

at the after party the oscars 2022organized by Vanity Fair, dakota johnson opted for a gucci feather dress, giving us a moment of brilliance at the end of the evening.

It was a dusty pink dress, accented with a long train and voluminous sleeves. The dress was embellished with delicate feathers, sparkling sequins, and intricate beads, and was one of the evening favorites.

The sleeves that turned into a tail were everything.

Dakota Johnson’s style has coincided for a long time, with the eclectic aesthetic of the Creative Director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele. That is why the 32-year-old actress, who must frequently visit red carpets around the world, usually opts for the Italian brand.

For this post-ceremony party, she stunned us in a gown packed with ’70s drama, featuring a plunging neckline and an ostentatious abundance of neon-hued lace and beading. The oscars 2022 they have been defined by a dramatic contrast in glamorous gowns and traditional tailoring, borrowed from the men’s department. And with this winning look, courtesy of Gucci, Dakota pulled it off to the max.

