Dakota Johnson shows a casual outfit with a lilac male shirt and black tailored pants – Metro Ecuador

dakota johnson has captivated the entire world with the talent and versatility he has shown in successful productions of the cinema mecca, such as the acclaimed film the dark daughter (2021).

However, the skills that the actress has exhibited in Hollywood, the action has not been limited to the field. Along with his rise to fame, he also established himself, little by little, as a style icon.

Wherever he goes, the American star always stands out with fashion bets, from his outfits ultra glamorous for the red carpet until their casual ensembles for day to day.

In one of his most recent outings through the city of New York, the interpreter revalidated her title as style muse for all occasions with an inspiring look casual with whom he gave several lessons.

Dakota Johnson teaches how to wear a men’s shirt in a casual outfit

During the morning of last Tuesday, June 7, the 32-year-old artist was caught taking a romantic walk with her boyfriend, the British singer Chris Martin, through the streets of Big Apple.

While walking arm in arm with her partner, the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey gave style chair sheathed in a casual but no less chic outfit perfect for the season.

The ensemble of the famous for the casual outing was composed of a men’s lilac linen shirt by Charvet that she wore open and rolled up her sleeves a printed pink No.6 T-shirt.

Johnson paired the tops with stylish Chanel black pants with cropped hem. Likewise, he completed with his inseparable black leather loafers by Gucci.

As for accessories, the daughter don johnson Y Melanie Griffith raised his outfits relaxed and distinguished with luxurious pieces of jewelry fine of Era Jewelry, Jennifer Zeuner and Jessica McCormack.

Similarly, to load their belongings, added a black bag from The Vampires Wife Crafted in opulent silk velvet and hand-embroidered goldwork with your initials.

Finally, Dakota finished off her style with a beauty look effortless chic, wearing her long loose brown hair and minimalist makeup to let her unquestionable natural beauty shine.

In this way, with this public appearance, the famous not only showed that her romance with the singer of Coldplay going from strength to strength, it was also reaffirmed as contemporary fashion inspiration.