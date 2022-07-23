Dakota Johnson shows a first look as Madame Web on the set of the film

Filming has just begun on Madame Web, the new film belonging to the Universe of Marvel Characters from Sony Pictures which will have dakota johnson (The Dark Daughter, Persuasion, Am I OK?, Cha Cha Real Smooth) in the title role.

However, in the Marvel comics there are two different Madame Webs (Cassandra Web and Julia Carpenter), so it was up in the air which version Johnson would play in the film.

Now, thanks to a video shared on Twitter, a First look at Dakota Johnson dressed as Madame Web during the filming of the film.

Judging by her outfit, it’s pretty clear that Dakota Johnson will finally play Julia Carpenter (something that many intuited because this character fits better with the age of the actress). You can take a look at the short video of the shoot below.

NEW: Dakota on the set of “Madame Web” yesterday, July 20, in Boston. #DakotaJohnson 🎥 livdono IG Stories pic.twitter.com/3NlqMn98Ds — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 21, 2022

In the Marvel comics, madam web She made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, and the character is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and is therefore hooked up to a life support system that looks like a spider web.

Under the true identity of Cassandra Web, the old woman is a mutant who has powers related to telepathy, clairvoyance and precognitionwhich have helped the wall-crawler on more than one occasion.

At a certain point in the comics, Cassandra Web dies, but before doing so, she manages to transfer her powers (and her blindness) to Julia Carpenter (also known as one of the Spider-Woman in the comics), becoming the new Madame Web.

At the moment, the details of the plot of the Madame Web movie and how much the tape will drink from the comics are unknown, so it is possible that we have another actress embodying Cassandra Web, the original Madame Web.

Apart from Johnson, at the moment they are confirmed in the cast of Madame Web sydney sweeney (Euphoria, The Voyeurs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nocturne, The White Lotus), Elizabeth Merced (Dora and the Lost City, Sweet Girl, Father of the Bride, Turtles All the Way Down) and emma roberts (Abandoned, Calendar Love, The Hunt, Paradise Hills), although it is unknown which characters they will play.

Under the direction of S J Clarkson (Toast, Anatomy of a Scandal, Made for Love), the film Madame Web will be released in theaters on July 7, 2023. Meanwhile, here are some of the craziest Spider-Man curiosities for his 60th anniversary.