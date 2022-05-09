Dakota Johnson shows off a casual chic look with black jeans and a brown suede coat – New Woman

If there is something that has shown dakota johnson throughout her successful career, in addition to her great talent and likeable personality, is owning sensational fashion sense.

No matter where he goes, the American star is always impeccable in elegant, timeless stylistic constructions with a touch of trends that enhance its beauty.

This is how he tried it again last Thursday, May 5, when he went out for a walk through the streets of New York wasting security on an elegant look casual with which she reaffirmed herself as a muse of style.

Dakota Johnson reigns in the street style new yorker with straight jeans

According Daily Mailthe 32-year-old interpreter was captured while walking through Tribeca looking splendid in a Gucci style from head to toea brand of which she is an ambassador.

Johnson’s distinguished look for the casual outing was spearheaded by a fashionable belted long brown suede coatdouble breasted button fastening and large notch lapels.

Beneath the Big Apple weather piece, Dakota wore a basic white t-shirt and black jeans with white seamshigh waist and wide, straight legs.

the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey completed the bet on simple fashion, but no less chic with a pair of black leather loafers embellished with a gold detail.

Regarding the accessories outfitsthe actress opted for gold earrings and a white baseball cap with the words “Sex education for all” embroidered in green letters.

It also elevated the ensemble with a luxurious maxi bag made of deep red suede Y a pair of dark glasses with gold frame to protect your eyes from harsh sunlight.

Lastly, the daughter of Melanie Griffith finished off her casual styling with an beauty look effortless, casually wearing her hair loose and, apparently, minimal makeup.

In this way, with this outfit as relaxed and fresh as it is elegant, dakota johnson proved again that She not only has a gift for acting, but also for fashion.