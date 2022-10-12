Dakota Johnson shows that skinny jeans have not gone out of style and combines them with combat boots

It is a fact that the style of dakota johnson blends in with that of the characters he plays. The actress was seen with sydney sweeney in New York during the filming of his next movie, madam web. In this last appearance, she wore a look that has all of her, her effortless stamp that characterizes her, one created with basic garments.

How to combine skinny jeans with combat boots in the style of Dakota Johnson?

Skinny jeans with basic t-shirt and combat boots, an outfit that Johnson would undoubtedly choose to go for a walk on a rest day. This is how he dressed to shoot some scenes of the project belonging to the marvel universeand the truth is that it is a timeless look, easy to replicate and verifies that the skinny jeansThey refuse to die.

Dakota Johnson filming Madame Web in New York.James Devaney

And it is that in full swing of baggy jeans or wide denim pants, skinny jeans may have lost some relevance, but dakota johnson shows us why some consider them a basic wardrobe staple. The secret to not looking like an old-fashioned photo from 2012 is how you combine them and the fit of the high waist jeans and slightly loose hem.

The Fifty Shades star pulled off one of her most popular style tricks: elevating the outfit with a single garment. Exactly, the leather look blazer in terracotta color makes all the difference in what could pass for a simple look (maybe too much). It is not the first time that Dakota has resorted to this old practice of resorting to statement pieces.

Where have we seen the trend of combining skinny jeans with combat boots?

The same trick dakota johnson to carry out skinny jeans with military boots, has been replicated on multiple occasions in street style, especially during the season when temperatures drop. They rule theoversized coats and jackets to raise the tone of the looks, as well as knitted sweaters in colors that immediately refer to autumn. Is it predictable? Maybe, but maybe therein lies the charm of this combo: who doesn’t like be well dressed without investing too much time?