Dakota Johnson sports a haircut for XL long hair that brings movement and lightness. Vogue Spain

Dakota Johnson He has made his identity his long black hair with open bangs. That’s why the alarm went off when we saw her wearing it long bob Her commitment to being a blonde or dark gothic hair during the shoot is what attracted us. In his latest appearance, instead of moving away from his traditional image, he has reinforced it with the most amazing haircut for his hair which has now become XL; Not a long hat, but something better: soft ends,

Dakota Johnson’s soft ends XL hair

Smooth tips refer to the technology used Get the momentum without the layering. According to quick sanchezcreative director of cue spot And Q 01 (one of the last hairdressing salons to open its doors in Madrid), helping to achieve soft ends “With light cuts and pace, with life, The main thing is to adapt it to the fluid and natural movement of the hair. Using This Made All the Difference in Dakota Johnson’s Extra-Long Hair Instead of providing a ‘cloak effect’, it appears fluid and clear., “We keep straight lines but achieve a perfect movement in the ends area, breaking the barrier of thick and stiff hair,” explains the hairstylist.

Actresses who have recently messed around with aesthetics old moneyWill undergo this dry haircut, which allows “Now see how hair reacts, how it waves and twists and what shape it will hold”, in the words of hairstylist Luke Hersheson. This allows combing with less effort, as the cut itself shapes the hair. Finally, it is worth noting open bangs Dakota Johnson, who wears her long hair open like the rest of her hair.

We already predicted the XL bob would be one of summer’s big haircut trends, but we love the shiny and healthy look Melanie Griffith’s daughter is rocking thanks to a hairstyle with soft ends and open waves. She nicely points out that yes, you can wear very long hair and make it look vibrant and fresh too.

