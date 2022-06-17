Dakota Johnson stars in Cha Cha Real Smooth, the premiere of Apple TV

We hope that, like us, you are a fan of Apple TV productions, which month after month presents us with unique and exciting stories of all kinds, this time focusing on the musical genre with Cha Cha Real Smooth, a story that perfectly combines the romance, comedy, and party music that invites us to dance, being available on the platform from June 17, 2022.

The story is amusingly close to the lives of many of us, as fresh out of college and with no clear path in life, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his non-existent resume, it’s how to start a party, which lands him the perfect job as a bar dance and bat mitzvah motivator for his younger brother’s classmates.

It is a matter of time before Andrew befriends a local mother, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, and here begins the motivational part of the film, as he finally discovers the future he wants, even if it is not his.

Cast and production

The new Apple TV film showcases the multifaceted talent of Cooper Raiff (College Freshman), who writes, directs and stars in the story alongside Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray), Brad Garrett (Ratatouille), Leslie Mann ( Slightly Pregnant) and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante, with an offbeat love story brimming with emotional honesty.

A critically acclaimed story

Bailando por la vida, as it is known in Spanish, was consolidated as the winner of the Audience Award (in the drama category) at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which added even more expectations within the general public, for subsequently present a new screening at the SXSW 2022 Film Festival, held last Friday, March 18.

Consequently, the film registers a total of 120 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, which have given it a 91% approval rating. One of the most outstanding comments is regarding the work of Vanessa Burghardt, who seems to steal the show, with extremely convincing and realistic scenes; that as Beth Webb of Empire points out, the acting group is so extraordinary that they consolidate all the emotion that the story seeks to capture.

All the critics focus on the phrase “it’s a smart movie” praising the script and the direction that Cooper Raiff developed throughout the project, where Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post highlights the touches of lust that exist in the plot, but focusing on the twists that the plot manages to express the emotional and mental difficulties that the transition to adult life entails. @worldwide