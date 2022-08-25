Dakota Johnson stars in new Jane Austen movie for Netflix

With one of the most successful careers in Hollywood, dakota johnson now comes with a new movie that promises to be a success, we tell you what it is about, cast and release date of this new period film.

plot of the story

The film is titled ‘Persuasion’, based on the period novel by Jane Austen, who is considered one of the best writers of all time.

This film starring the interpreter of ’50 shades of Grey’, has a plot that will undoubtedly cause you a lot of intrigue. “Living with her snobby family, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, anne elliot she is a non-conformist woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworththe handsome man she once rejected, returns to her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to giving second chances,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Dakota Johnson will play Anne Elliot, a girl who has to make an important decision in her life. Courtesy

Who are part of the cast of ‘Persuasion’?

If you thought that seeing the girlfriend of Chris Martin who caused a stir on his most recent visit to Mexico, was reason enough to see this film, you will be surprised to discover that this ambitious Netflix project has a truly heart-stopping cast. Among the outstanding stars that participate in the film, the name of Henry Golding stands out, an actor who conquered us in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Last Christmas’.

In addition, we will be able to enjoy the work of great talents such as Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Edward Bluemel, Ben Bailey Smith and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

‘Persuasion’ has become one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 on the streaming platform. Courtesy

When and where to see ‘Persuasion’?

If you are a fan of romanticism and period films, surely, like us, you are dying to see the film version of this literary success that has made millions of people sigh for more than a century, so we have good news for you, now that the new movie dakota johnson will be premiered next July 15.