Dakota Johnson successfully rocks normcore loafers with flared pants

When we talk about the ideal footwear for summer, dakota johnson reminds us that the key is in the diversity of styles. Thus, one day you can go from combining wide-leg pants with low-heeled mules, to wearing flared jeans with loafers. And no, it is not about one of the outstanding models on the catwalks, but about a norm core design.

The loafers Leading the trends in recent years are those with details that have transformed their original appearance. We think of thick heelsplatforms, chunky soles, electric colors or high-volume decorative details. However, the timeless style of dakota johnson On this occasion, he leans towards his counterpart, the more discreet and traditional shoes.

How to wear normcore loafers with wide leg pants according to Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson is seen on the streets of New York wearing normcore loafers. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

From being the favorites to complete the school uniform to the very synonym of elegancethe loafers have been able to diversify and couple over time. Today their versatility, both in the feminine wardrobe and in the masculine wardrobe, have made them part of the basicsan infallible piece with which we can raise any combination and that also offer comfort above all.

To a large extent to that last quality they owe their popularity. In the street stylemany successful women choose loafers on heels. It highlights that the elections focus on norm core designslike the ones he wore Dakota Johnson. With a design that lives up to the name of this movement from the beginning of 2010 that resorted to garments that felt familiar and unpretentious, he chose a classic black model, with gold buckles on the insteps.