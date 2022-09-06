Dakota Johnson talks about the problems she suffered in ’50 shades of Grey’

Photo credit: Distributor

Seven years have passed since it was released ‘5th shades of Grey’, for many one of the best erotic films, and it is still talked about. At the time, Jamie Dornan talked about the criticism garnered by this saga and now Dakota Johnson has confessed the number of problems they had on set during filming. Fans of the passion story between Gray and Anastasia would be satisfied with what was seen on screen, but its protagonists had to deal with different situations with which they did not feel too comfortable.

This is how the actress made it known during an interview for Vanity Fair in which she analyzes how complex it was to be under the orders of EL James, creator of the novels on which the films are based: “I am a sexual person and when I am interested I really want to know something about it. That’s why I made this movie, signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up making.”

Apparently, the writer supervised everything to the extreme, she confesses: “I had all the creative control, all the time and I demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that did not work in the movie, like an interior monologue that sounded corny. Always It was a battle. We did the takes that Erika wanted to do and then the ones that we wanted to do.”

Photo credit: Distributor

She sums up the experience as “scary. It turned into something crazy. There were a lot of disagreements. I’ve never been able to talk about it honestly because you want to promote the movie in the right way and I’m proud of what we finally did, but it was complicated.” Dakota is frank, assuring that she had known how she was going to be ‘5th shades of Grey’ He would have thought so, and he also didn’t earn an excessive amount of money. However, she does not regret it and also clarifies that her relationship with Dornan, one of the most handsome celebrities on the ‘celeb’ scene, was always excellent. Deep down, this role opened the doors for him to star in movies like ‘Persuasion’, his next adventure from the hand of Netflix in which he plays one of the best Jane Austen characters.