Dakota Johnson talks about the video that came out in trial of Johnny Depp

The actress dakota johnson, protagonist of ’50 shades of Grey’, has commented in an interview a video that went viral during the famous defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In these images, Johnson seems to realize that Depp has injured his finger during a press conference – which, according to the trial, happened because a bottle of vodka was thrown at him – and asks what had happened to him. Depp then makes a joke which Johnson laughs at first. Later, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor seems somewhat dubious. In one of the versions, the video was uploaded to YouTube with the title “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT with Johnny Depp” and was viewed more than 3 million times, before it also went viral. TikTok.

Speaking now of the famous clip, Johnson has told ‘Vanity Fair’ that the entire trial was an incredibly sad event to witness and that she is confused as to how or why her name was brought into the media circus around her. –Although not only was she the only celebrity who appeared at the trial, Kate Moss, Ana de Armas or Zendaya, among other celebrities, were also present.’ “I said to myself, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?” she said. “I don’t remember that moment at all, but please get me out of this. Don’t let this go any further,” said Dakota Johnson.

the actress too She talked about her concern that she might be called as a witness. “Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe people are watching this like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a court drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place,” said Dakota, giving her opinion on this legal battle that Johnny Depp ended up winning.

