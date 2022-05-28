Dakota Johnson teaches casual style in flared jeans and black loafers – New Woman

If we talk about style muses in Hollywood, it is impossible not to mention dakota johnson. The American actress always excels in terms of fashion with her elegant stylistic bets both for the red carpet and for the day to day.

And on his most recent outing on sunny Californian streets, the 32-year-old star once again stood out in a style casual, comfortable and stylish in equal partswith which he revalidated his title as an absolute inspiration when it comes to dressing.

Dakota Johnson conquers in a look casual with flared jeans

According to Daily Mailthe interpreter was captured this May 10 wasting panache while walking through Santa Monica in a look casual headed by blue jeans with flared legshigh waist and adorned with golden zippers.

the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey paired with her flattering ’70s-inspired denim pants with a basic blue crew neck sweater and embroidered with the CF Martin And Company guitar dealers logo in white.

Also, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson completed the outfits with their inseparable gucci loafers. The sophisticated and versatile design is crafted from black leather and features a fold-over heel and signature gold horsebit detail.

Johnson elevated her elegant ensemble effortlessly with a pair distinguished sunglasses with purple lenses and fine gold frames. As well as with a red Gucci maxi bag which contrasted with the rest of her wardrobe for her outing in the sun.

Finally, the actress finished off her outfit with a beauty effortless look, wearing her silky brown hair loose in a casual way and a black manicure. Her outfit was ready with a black mask with which he protected himself from contagion with covid-19.

In this way, with this fashionable bet, dakota johnson not only did she look as beautiful as usual, she also reaffirmed herself as a great source of inspiration to join the trends and wear elegantly flared jeans during this spring.