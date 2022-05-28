Dakota Johnson teaches how to combine romantic blouses with miniskirts

If we review the stylistic history of dakota johnsonwe find a series of lessons that oscillate between how to carry gala dresseseven how to look mom jeans in everyday life. The casual-chic style has led a large part of her wardrobe and, recently, she has worn the normcore trend.

To go further, the American actress, dakota johnson, opted for a combination worthy of being worn from day to night during the summer. It is a wrap mini skirt and one romantic blouse, is this a perfect duo to visit the office? Of course, its classic essence will make it stand at the pinnacle of sophistication.

How to wear a blouse with a miniskirt in summer trend according to Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson teaches how to wear a miniskirt with a romantic blouse. Getty Images

On the occasion of the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit in Los Angeles, the producer chose one of the most beautiful blouses to combine with miniskirts. It is a design signed by Alessandra Rich, which has a fine bow to tie, knitted neck in the best grandmothers’ style, wrapped sleeves and front planks.

To teach it in summer mode, he opted for one of the garments most mentioned to date, the mini skirt. But, he strayed from any Y2K pretense and went for a vertical striped criss-cross finish (the subtle way to achieve a flattering visual effect when you’re petite). This look with professional touches can be linked to kitten heels or stilettos to walk the corridors of the office, however, the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Gray gave it an unexpected twist, and took fusion to the next level. effortless.