Dakota Johnson teaches how to wear black leggings in a sport chic look

Throughout her extensive and fruitful career as an actress, dakota johnson not only has he earned his place in Hollywoodbut also its role as fashion benchmark and synonymous with style.

The star stands out with each of his stylistic decisions wherever he goes, whether a glamorous outfit for events, a look casual for day to day or sport styling.

This was made clear on the afternoon of last Monday, June 6, when he went out for a walk through the city of New York in un assembly sporty-chic with which he looked sensational and revalidated his title as an icon fashion.

Dakota Johnson is an example of sporty style with leggings blacks

According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old performer It was captured while getting out of a private vehicle and walking towards a store before running several errands through the streets of New York.

During his tour of the Big Apple, Johnson squandered her great sporty style in a outfits headed by A black ribbed cropped hoodie from Alo brand.

The protagonist of the film franchise Fifty Shades combined the garment with a pair of matching high waisted leggings by Lululemon They fit her slender figure perfectly.

It also broke with the monochromatic trend of sports look with a couple of gray and white sneakers by Asics with which she remained comfortable and stylish in her activities.

dakota He elevated his proposal from basic fashion to chic with elegant accessories. On this occasion, the celebrity supplemented with a brown leather Gucci bag with the round gold interlocking G.

As well as a classic purse in dark green leather of Comme des Garçons; fabulous acetate sunglasses of Projekt Produkt; a pair of luxurious diamond rings and gold earrings.

Lastly, the daughter of Melanie Griffith completed this ideal combination to be the most stylish when exercising wearing her hair tied up in a ponytail effortless and her face without makeup.

In this way, with this sporty but elegant style, dakota johnson it not only exuded safety and beauty; It was also positioned as muse to go to the gym with the best style.