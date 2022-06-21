Dakota Johnson teaches you how to wear a crochet bra with a skirt

A bra as a top, a bandeau top or a bra under a sheer top is quickly becoming a regular style staple. Zazie Beets made her bra top super formal for a red carpet, while Ariana Grande She wore a black bra top to her brother’s wedding. It’s basically the only type of top she has Julie Fox. Zendaya She wore a bandeau to the CFDAs, and Meghan Thee Stallion put her black bra on display under a see-through shirt. Just like Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh she opted to match when she recently wore a two-piece black lace bra and black lace skirt.

Also, this is the second cream set that Johnson has been on the streets of New York in a week. She recently dated a elegant blazer no back… with chains! Was it a call from Fifty Shades? I hope so.

Gotham

Those outfits also remind me of the one below, which Dakota wore to the annual Governors Awards in 2019. Always ahead of her time, this one.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The DakotaHeads (I’m one!) will soon see the star in Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s play Persuasion. The first trailer has recently been released, and it seems that Johnson is going to plan fleabag, with rudeness to the camera and moments of self-awareness. According to Netflix, the film will stay true to the novel but present a “witty modern take” on Austen’s latest book: “Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a maverick woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the heartthrob she once fired – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.” And bras as a top, please!

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.