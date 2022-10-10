Dakota Johnson, the actress who loves to sneak into weddings

dakota johnson comes from an important family of Hollywood, was born while one of his parents was shooting a movie and grew up traveling the world with film crews. She began her career at the age of 24 and today she is one of the most prominent actresses in the industry.

In addition to being beautiful and talented, dakota johnson He is a funny and irreverent person, proof of this is his confession during an interview. The 32-year-old actress revealed during an interview with fashion magazine W Magazine that she likes to crash weddings. What did the interpreter say? Next, all the details.

Why Dakota Johnson likes to crash weddings

The actress and american model confessed that sneaking into weddings is a way to pass the time. “I feel like I’ve done it many times. It’s one of my favorite hobbies.”confessed during a virtual version of the game Never Have I Ever (I never ever…, in Spanish) that W Magazine made.

the protagonist of «Fifty Shades of Grey» He remembered an anecdote related to this strange taste, and it was when in a Jewish ceremony he was carrying the bride and groom on a chair and they could not believe it. “Who…? What are you doing?”he said remembering the reaction of the lovers.

Who is Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson is an American actress, model, director, and producer. Her acting debut was in 1999 with “Crazy in Alabama,” but she rose to fame in 2015 for playing Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades” movie franchise. She has appeared in other movies such as Luca Guadagnino’s drama “A Bigger Splash” and also in romantic comedies such as “How to Be Single”.

The Hollywood star was born on October 4, 1989, she is the daughter of actors Dan Johnson and Melanie Griffith. She is the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren, her former stepfather was Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and she has six half-siblings.

What is the net worth of the famous actress?

Dakota Johnson’s net worth is estimated at $14 million. For her participation in the first “Fifty Shades” film, the actress received a salary of $250,000; however, for the rest of the films in history, Johnson secured a salary of over a million dollars.