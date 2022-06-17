Dakota Johnson: the most elegant in a strapless dress and heeled sandals

dakota johnson he put aside his baggy pants and shirts to slip into a long dress It has multiple qualities. The persuasion actress is making giant strides in building a unique style. And, if you are a follower of her stylistic movements, you will know that this statement, as such, is not a novelty, since the interpreter is used to making an impact both on the red carpet and on the streets of the city in which she is find.

On this occasion, he has done it with a strapless design from the collection Fall-Winter 2022 by Proenza Schouler, a parade that was marked by asymmetrical silhouettes and volumes that play with the movement of the wearer. The Cha Cha Real Smooth star Dakota Johnson chose to wear the dress with the accessories that, in this and the coming seasons, will sign sets destined to succeed.

How to wear a strapless dress with heeled sandals according to Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson shows the keys to success with a sophisticated dress. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Ankle-length dresses are taking over the catwalks and are positioned among the trending dress designs absolute in this 2022. The interpreter wears it in two colors, with black and white being the colors that make a perfect symmetry in a look that is perfect to wear with heeled sandals.

As for the accessories, has chosen a black short handle bag with a shiny texture that contrasts with the fabric of her dress. A minimalist watch with a black strap matches the footwear and does not break with the simple lines of the whole.

Finally, the actress takes a further step to the gradual change you have made with the tone of your hair. Since the MET Gala, she began to fade the blonde streaks that were interspersed with her light brown tone. On this occasion, we see her leaning towards a much darker hue. dakota johnsonbegins a new era of projects and films and their outfits reflect it.