Dakota Johnson, the queen of everyday looks

From her outstanding sensuality on the big screen as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Gray saga, to her particular informal style on everyday days and her dreamy red carpet looks, dakota johnson It has given us endless style keys that have become a source of inspiration to succeed in our day to day. It is clear that the actress is on the crest of the wave professionally with the recent premiere of his new movie ‘Persuasion’, but the truth is that the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson does not stop conquering us with her style tricks and we know that you are going to copy more than one.

Throughout her professional career, we have been able to observe the main style characteristics that best represent Dakota in her day-to-day life. The actress knows how to combine basic wardrobe items very well like ‘wide leg’ style jeans, raising the style with t-shirts full of personality. Their daily looks stand out for their comfort and simplicity, an effortless style very accomplished with which he manages to surprise us and encourages us to copy. In addition, the artist knows how to choose very well which are the garments that suit her best and, without a doubt, one of her ‘must have’ looks of wide garments both in shirts, pants or skirts.

For Dakota, the most important thing is to always be comfortable and another of her maxims in terms of style is sports outfits of leggings, sweatshirts and sneakers, looks with which he never fails on a morning of errands or on filming days. There are many reasons why Dakota inspires us with her day-to-day outfits and these are some of her keys.

Queen of the looks with jeans

Jeans are one of the actress’s favorite clothes. With them she is able to formulate the most striking and comfortable outfits without too much effort and this is the main style trick with which she conquers us for several reasons: we all have basic jeans in the closet with which we can transform a star look to go to work or simply for an informal plan. In this case, Dakota manages to elevate her look by combining them with a personality t-shirt or with high-heeled sandals to give the outfit a sophisticated touch.

Loose and comfortable outfits

Another of his hallmarks in terms of his way of dressing are loose and very comfortable garments such as sweaters or wide sweatshirts in winter or dresses in summer. These garments are very versatile when formulating any look because they adapt very well to any style and can make you the best dressed.

Clothes with a lot of personality

One of the best tricks that the artist gives us is her passion for unique garments full of personality. Either with printed t-shirts, that knows how to combine very well with basic wardrobe items such as a satin midi skirt, or super striking jumpsuits to which it is not necessary to add much more to be an expert outfit.

Trendy sports looks and their great essential: sunglasses

If we talk about comfort, it is clear that the sports looks of leggings and sweatshirts could not be missing. However, Dakota adds a touch of style to this type of outfit with the most trendy accessories that we can have in the closet: a good bag, which becomes the ideal garment to complete the look and sunglasses, your best ally in all kinds of outfits and that accessory you never leave home without. In his case, dark glasses are a success and give an interesting touch to each style.

