Dakota Johnson: The star’s stylist, Kate Young, reveals her fashion secrets

the style of dakota johnson sits on the fine line between the pretty girl next door and extreme glamour. It is both close and ethereal; with simple yet thoughtful clothing, a balance harder to strike than the bombastic style of many celebrities. Johnson’s secret? His stylist Kate Young.

Young, who oversees the red carpet looks of a multitude of Hollywood actresses – from Sienna Miller to Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie – has helped perfect the particular elegance with a special twist what defines Johnson since he rose to fame with Fifty Shades of Grey. They met through mutual friends and the connection was instant, how could you not fall in love with that aspirational fringe?

They had a drink together – wine? Coffee? Young doesn’t remember – and the stylist presented Dakota with a mood board, as he often does whenever he talks to potential clients because, as he’s learned over the years, “words mean very different things to different people.” Furthermore, when it comes to clothes: “It is important that we are in tune”Kate says on the phone from her New York office. Photos and references on the table, both came up with the following formula for Dakota, which is still valid today: “Classic, minimalist, elegant, with very few touches of fashion for the day”in contrast to extravagant evening wear because, quite simply, “Dakota wants to be a disco ball.”

At the London premiere of The daughter dark with a Gucci of sequins and feathers, in 2021. Karwai Tang Majestic Gucci at the Met Gala 2020. Jamie McCarthy Shedding 1920s glamor in a crystal Gucci, in Venice in 2021. Getty Images

That magpie passion for glitter comes from her mother, Melanie Griffith. She grew up watching the actress dazzle at every step of the way in the glamorous mecca of cinema and was bitten by the bug glittery from a very young age. the recent Gucci crystal dress that he wore at the Venice Film Festival gives a good account of it. When Young received a first sketch from the team at Alessandro Michele, she was dead and called Dakota right away to ask when she could meet for a first audition. Two days later, on the set of her latest project, Johnson wrapped herself in sequins in a sample model that already fit her perfectly: “It was amazing,” says Kate, who is moved to remember: “We knew That was the look. We didn’t try any other dresses.”

It’s easy to dismiss Young’s work and think she’s almost done, considering that Dakota is an ambassador for Gucci and has privileged access to her friend Alessandro’s designs. But working within the parameters of a single brand is considerably more complicated than simply planting the best dress on the catwalk. There are specific pieces that must be promoted, other faces that represent the firm with their own whims, and the general aesthetic of Michele’s vision must be kept in mind at all times. Young’s job is to put all the puzzle pieces together and build with them. exceptional looks without Johnson ceasing to be herself. It’s not easy when a simple press tour – like Johnson’s current transatlantic trip to promote the dark daughter– requires so many looks. Kate, however, remains cold as ice. She rarely opens up to the press and her Instagram page and YouTube show Hello Fashion they are the only windows into her job, which she sums up plain and simple as “knowing it all.”

Wearing as if nothing the red satin of Dior, in Venice, 2018. David Fisher/Shutterstock Ethereal by Brandon Maxwell at the Governors’ Ball, 2021. Steve Granitz Very chic with a pink Prada at the Venice Film Festival in 2015. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dakota’s style evolution, more and more cool, has been a success because, says Kate, “she likes clothes. Not all actresses like them. It’s fun to try on clothes with her; it’s not serious or stressful, and she just goes with the flow.” Another asset in favor of Johnson is that “She has the body of the best stripper”. In combination with the fresh and youthful face that characterizes the actress, an unbeatable tandem is formed that dazzles the public and allows her to naturally play hide and show skin. “Simple things suit her very well because she has a gorgeous body without any frills,” notes Young. “She doesn’t need a lot of paraphernalia, sometimes she even has more.” For those wondering, yes, Dakota works out a lot.

From minimalist Gucci, at Milan Fashion Week, in 2020. Jacopo Raul G’uccified’ lingerie at the New York Film Festival, 2021. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock With a fairytale Dior, in Toronto in 2019. Canadian Press/Shutterstock

Despite the confidence that finished looks give off, there is nothing in big events that is left to chance. The duo take multiple photos of outfits during fittings, noting the following: “Does it favor? Is actual? Is this designer suitable at this time?”. Trends don’t enter the equation. “She’s not like that,” says Kate, who has become a loyal friend over the years, insisting that people don’t realize how much fun Dakota is. “She’s never going to tell you, ‘I have to wear this because I saw it on Instagram.'”

When she’s not rocking Gucci from top to bottom, Dakota lives wrapped in Saint Laurent –“It has a similar vibe of business during the day and disco at night”– to a similar vibe of elegant business during the day and disco at night”- and Cowboys vintage or of Re/Donate, because “they fit him super well”. Young sometimes intervenes in her daily looks, but only if she asks him to. “They are always very simple questions, like: ‘I need a new jacket, what jackets do you like?'” There is never anything superfluous in the equation: “I want it to have a clean, modern and simple aesthetic.”

A discreet look at Isa Arfen, in 2018. Broadimage/Shutterstock Western perfection in Colorado, in 2021. Vivien Killilea Wearing a blazer in New York in 2019. Gilbert Carrasquillo

Young thinks the actress is still blown away by the reach she has and the fans she’s amassed. But, of course, that spontaneity is such an essential part of Dakota Johnson’s allure, that she’s as confident in a retro band T-shirt, high-waisted jeans and loafers as she is in a bralette ivory silk by Brandon Maxwell and a gala skirt, by the way, one of Young’s favorite looks of her entire career.