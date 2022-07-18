Dakota Johnson twice in the most watched Netflix and in a jewel of independent cinema

July continues to add days, the heat wave gives us no respite and what we most want is to shut ourselves up with the fan (the luckiest people with air conditioning) at home, with a granita in hand and spending the afternoon watching something that entertains us on TV.

We know that thinking in these circumstances seems impossible and that is why we choose for you. This time two for the price of one. Two movies starring dakota johnson and that they are our weekly recommendation that you can find on Netflix and Apple TV +.

Persuasion

With Dakona Johnson as the protagonist and Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, this romantic film tells the story of Anne Elliot, a woman who, for her family, left her great love Frederick Wentworth who returns to her life years later.

in the style of The Bridgertons so they have updated on Netflix Jane Austen’s classic novel with a homonymous title that already had a previous adaptation in 1995, and this time Netflix has wanted to apply the formula of one of its best series (or at least one of the most successful) to reconvert and modernize this 1817 literary classic.

In addition to a more inclusive cast, the adaptation of the book has been updated so that the drama leaves more room for comedy. The intensity of other adaptations of the author, such as pride and prejudice , has left room for a sense of humor that finds a great ambassador in its protagonist Dakota Johnson. She plays Anne Elliot, and we even hear a most convincing English accent despite being born in Austin, Texas.





The main character himself is different from the book and its director Carrie Cracknell is fully aware. She in fact she stated in New York Times which sought to “speak to a new audience that may not know Austen.”

A changing room, also updated, and a fantastic love story complete the film with which we admit that we have longed for love. maybe to big Jane Austen fans It seemed sacrilege to her that the film differs from the original book, but what is different does not have to be bad, just different, and to us this Netflix proposal It has entertained us a lot.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Dancing for Life)

Of Netflix We turn to Apple TV to see an indie gem that has more than likely passed you by unnoticed. In it we learn the story of Andrew, a 22-year-old who has just finished university and is somewhat lost. He now combines his work in a fast food restaurant with a job as a party entertainer. There he meets Lola, an autistic girl, and her mother, Domino, whom he brings to life. dakota johnson .

When it passed through Sundance it was awarded, and now that it has landed on AppleTV+ she has done it softly and without making any noise, but we assure you that it is a true wonder of a movie in which Dakota Johnson shows that she is a very good actress, although the real credit this time goes to Cooper Raiff. He writes, directs, produces and stars in this fantasy which is already one of the treasures we have discovered this year.





has the spirit of a feel good movie classic (in Espinof they tell us what they are the best feel-good movies in case you want more after seeing it), with charismatic characters full of personality, with a funny and tender script and with a wonderful performance by Raiff and Johnson.

