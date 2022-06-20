Dakota Johnson wears cowboy boots in Los Angeles

The race of dakota johnson it’s better than ever. This summer has two premieres at the door: Cha Cha Real Smoothan emotional film in which she debuts as a producer and plays a woman named Domino, and the new adaptation of Persuasion of Jane Austen, in which he took the leading role of the classic of literature. So yes, when it comes to his film work, everything is going from strength to strength.

Now, when we talk about the style of the American actress Dakota Johnson to promote her work, it can only be defined as cool (as she is). well few celebrities would dare to go out with suits and tie very to Annie Hall, to then show off a skin-effect miniskirt and a one-shoulder blouse with diamond appliqués. The infallible accessory? The bag Jackie Kennedy 1961 Guccidesign that has several colors and is the most timeless.

For the arrival of summer, dakota johnson has decided to give lessons on how to carry cowboy boots that automatically make us think of Sienna Miller leaving some pub in London with denim shorts Y strappy blouses beyond the 2009. But the American actress, she wore this western spirit shoe true to her dress style in the City of Angels.

How to wear cowboy boots like Dakota Johnson in summer 2022?

The actress looking sophisticated as always in Los Angeles. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

On a sunny day in Los Angeles, the actress proves that cowboy boots can you take this summer with a coat. yes, you read right, dakota johnson She wore the shoe in question in black with a wide heel and metal tips, adorned with ankle straps and rings, with a long navy blue coat, a turtleneck sweater and her favorite handbag mentioned above: the Jackie Kennedy 1961 in white and glossy finish.

The rest of her look was kept discreet, with long, slightly wavy hair and straight bangs at the height of her eyebrows, which by now has become her hallmark, as she previously wore the drape bangs on trend and finally he leaned towards the most classic for all this 2022.