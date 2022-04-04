Dakota Johnson wears only Gucci lingerie under a two-piece suit

Johnson attended the austin festival to promote your next film, Cha Cha Real Smoothin which the Fifty Shades star plays the mother of an autistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Premiering on June 17 via Apple TV+, the film is written and directed by American author Cooper Raiff, 25, who also plays Johnson’s younger love interest, a recent college graduate who works as a Bar Mitzvah performer. .

The ensemble worn by Dakota Johnson is part of Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Courtesy of Gucci

It is one of two high-level projects that the actress The 32-year-old has started this year. The next time we see her will be in the adaptation of Netflix from Persuasion by Jane Austen, directed by Royal Court alumna Carrie Cracknell. Described as a ‘witty, modern take’ on the celebrated British author’s latest novel, it co-stars Cosmo Jarvis as Frederick Wentworth and Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot. ‘Persuasion was a lot of fun,’ he said. Johnson to Vogue. ‘Make a jane austen movie it’s a dream, and there are only a few, so I feel incredibly lucky. The cast is incredible and our director, Carrie Cracknell, is fantastic.’ She considers our interest to be well and truly attentive.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Luz Garcia.