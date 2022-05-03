Dakota Johnson Wears Rock-Inspired Makeup for the 2022 MET Gala

dakota johnson and her beauty team enjoyed one of the actress’s rockiest playlists, in the process of preparing for the event (both the hairdresser Mark Townsend What make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, This was confirmed to Vogue).

the look of the actress dakota johnson It had to be spectacular and forceful. So if we add a body with chains to the original look – the work of Alessandro Michele, Gucci-, the outfit practically consecrates itself as a rock icon.

‘We are always inspired by music and rock and rollso we leaned into the glitz and glamor of the suit and brought that effect to the eyes,’ says Eisdell, who used a couple of products from pat mcgrath to bring this look to life according to the Met Gala 2022.

The rocker look of actress Dakota Johnson at the MET Gala 2022

Dakota Johnson at the MET Gala 2022. Photo: Getty Images.

for the eyes, Eisdell started with a kohl liner on the lash line, then coated lids with a shimmery purple and silver eyeshadow and finished with a coat of mascara Dark Star Volumizing Mascara in black (Eisdell’s favourite).

“I don’t use the term ‘muse’ often, but it definitely applies to my relationship with Dakota,” says Townsend, who created a slightly tousled romantic bob with a subtly wavy hairstyle, then added curls and a René STYLE texture spray. Furterer from roots to ends.

‘I love that Dakota makes the decisions about how she wants to look and doesn’t follow trends,’ she adds. “She made subtle changes to her bangs and the color and length of her hair to keep things fresh, but she doesn’t look completely different on every red carpet,” the stylist concludes.