Dakota Johnson will be the next Marvel heroine and dazzles everyone

Yesterday, the leading actress of “50 Shades”, dakota johnson, turned 33 years old. For this reason, we will tell you all the details of his next film and how she will enter the universe of comics. The star will officially join Marvel to play a heroine.

dakota johnson. Stock image.

dakota acting is in her blood because she is the daughter of two well-known American actors, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffit, both winners of a Golden Globe, for this he was born in the cradle of the entertainment industry. She began her career in 1999 with an appearance in the film “Crazy in Alabama”. After several years, in 2010 she worked again playing secondary roles in “The Social Network”, “Beastly”, “Jump Street”, among others.

However, she achieved success and worldwide recognition for playing Anastasia Steele in “50 Shades”. So from that moment on, she started getting bigger roles. This year it became known that dakota will be the next heroine of the Universe Marvel and of course his fans went crazy with happiness. It is known that the actress has a great talent when it comes to doing her job, that is why they look forward to seeing her in the skin of a superheroine.

comic madam web. Image extracted from RPP.

Johnson will play Julia Carpenter in the film “madam web“. Her character is a woman who has superpowers and psychic abilities that allow her to see into the spider world itself. According to Sony president Tom Rothman, it is one of the films that is attached to the Spider-Man universe. Actresses such as Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, etc. will also participate in the film A few months ago they revealed the film’s logo and announced that the premiere will be on February 16, 2024, so it will be necessary to arm yourself with patience and wait for the day to come.

logo Marvel of “madam web“. Image extracted from Pinterest.