Dakota Johnson Will Look Like This In Marvel’s Madame Web

They are currently shooting the movie Madame Web and we can see what its protagonist, played by Dakota Johnson, will look like.

Some photos of the shooting of the film have been leaked madam web and we can check that dakota johnson will wear clothes similar to those of Julia Carpenter from the comics Marvel. Which will undoubtedly be a success, since it would have been more complicated to present Cassandra Webbbecause she was an old woman in a wheelchair with great psychic power.

Here are the filtered images:

NEW: Dakota was seen on the set of “Madame Web” on July 20 in Boston. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/rdTB0uEnVq — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 26, 2022

What do you think? Do you want to see the movie? Here we leave you the aspect of Cassandra Webb Y Julia Carpenter in the comics.

What will the story be about?

Yes, definitely dakota johnson interprets Julia Carpenter in madam web, we will have to check how everything fits together. Since at the time it was a Spider-Woman who got the powers after the death of Cassandra Webb and has intervened in many stories of peter parker. His precognitive abilities have proven to be key in many of the adventures of spider-manwhile also gathering various web-slingers from across the Multiverse to battle those who threaten the Web of Life and Fate.

Thanks to her psychic abilities, which she frequently uses to help other heroes fight their battles, it leads to speculation that this movie is actually some sort of all-female team-up. Since apart from dakota johnson have also confirmed in the cast to Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts Y Celeste O’Connoralthough for now they have not revealed their roles.

The director in charge is S J Clarkson who has shown how to deal very well with comic book characters with the series the defenders of Netflixalthough he has also done anatomy of a scandal Y Collateral. The script of the film is in charge of matt sazama Y Burk Sharpless Responsable of Morbius.

we can see dakota johnson What madam web on October 6, 2023.