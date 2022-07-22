Dakota Johnson will play Julia Carpenter

Madame Web is the Sony Spiderverse project that is currently filming, as its premiere is scheduled for 2023 after the premiere of Kraven The Hunter. The film that is directed by SJ Clarkson and with a luxury cast led by Dakota Johnson along with Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Mike Epps.

About Johnson, it was not really known for sure what role she was playing, but it was said that she was the main character. And it is to this day that we can see which character she is bringing to life in the film.

Dakota Johnson as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web

With filming already underway, it was very likely that photos and videos from the set would start to hit the internet and social media. And thanks to a first video on the set we can see that the actress is playing Julia Carpenter, the second Madame Web.

As we can see, the look that Dakota Johnson wears is the one that Carpenter uses in the comics when she was chosen as the successor of the first Madame Web, who was the one who chose her. Previously, this character had also followed the legacy of Spider-Woman after Jessica Drew, in the original 1984 Secret Wars where she made her comic book debut.

Filming is taking place in Boston, so very soon we could have more images about the roles of the other members of the film. We already know that the set is set in the 2000s, at least for now, and that Sony wants to make this character their own ‘Doctor Strange’ from their universe focused on characters involved with Spider-Man.

Synopsis of the film

“The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the world of spiders.” Official Synopsis by Sony Pictures

Madame Web opens in theaters worldwide on October 6, 2023, after being delayed from July 7 of that same year.

And good reader, Do you think Dakota Johnson gave a great performance as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web?

Source: Murphy Multiverse