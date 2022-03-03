Dakota Johnson will play Madame Web, Spider-Man’s blind clairvoyant

Director SJ Clarkson, until now responsible for series like ‘Collateral’, will make her feature film debut directing the film about Madame Web, the blind seer from the Spider-Man stories, and wants Dakota Johnson as the lead. Sony wants to give a movie to each secondary character in the stories of Peter Parker: In this way, after ‘Venom’ and ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto, the next on the list will be Madame Web, who will be played by Dakota Johnson. which will become the first Marvel film based on a superheroine since Sony Pictures has the rights to exploit the franchise. The screenwriters will be Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who were also behind the movie ‘Morbius’, with Jared Leto in the role of the terrifying vampire from the comics. Its title will simply be ‘Madame Web’, a film derived from the Tom Holland trilogy that will introduce the first woman to have a spider identity in this cinematic universe.

In the comics, Cassandra Web was born blind and with a condition known as myasthenia gravis, an actual disease that can make a person’s muscles extremely weak and prone to fatigue. Her physical state causes Webb to develop strong psychic abilities, making her a medium. When she is an adult, she meets Spider-Man using her psychic powers to help him find criminals she is after, later revealing to him that she secretly knows he is Peter Parker. In her adventures in her comics, Madame Web has clashed with the family of Kraven, the Hunter, one of Spiderman’s quintessential enemies.

The worldwide success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which is already the fourth highest-grossing film in US history with a total collection of more than 735 million dollars, has led Sony to continue betting on the saga with this spin-off.

The protagonist of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ will get into the skin of this character created by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr. in 1980, who will become the first partner of Spider-Man to have her own film. Through her social networks, Dakota Johnson has shared the news in a photo, putting a spider web emoticon in the description. This signing is peculiar, because it must be taken into account that in the comics, Cassandra Webb is an old woman with a chronic neuromuscular disease.

The film will mark the film debut of SJ Clarkson, a veteran television director who has signed episodes of series such as ‘Life On Mars’, ‘Collateral’, ‘Succession’ or ‘Jessica Jones’ and who has experience working with superheroes. There is no date yet for the start of filming. Other titles that are linked to Spider-Man on the big screen are the aforementioned two installments of ‘Venom’ (released in 2018 and 2021) and ‘Morbius’ (forthcoming in theaters). In addition, the villain Kraven, the Hunter, will have his own tape and will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.