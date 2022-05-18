Dakota Johnson wore a sequined and fringed slip dress to the Gucci show

Yesterday, in Puglia (Italy), gucci presented its new 2023 resort collection in a magical Castle and, naturally, the italian brand It was attended by many celebrities for the occasion. Front row stars included Lana del Rey, Maneskin, Elle Fanning and Paul Mescal. But she was the muse of Gucci, dakota johnsonwho attracted attention.

The 32 year old actressappeared in a red leather blazer and a white lace dress embroidered with rhinestones and black fringes, all adorned with a pair of huge and elegant aviator sunglasses.

Dakota Johnson.Photo: Getty Images

Johnson is always in the latest trend when it comes to accessories. Bold, oversized sunglasses have been trending for the Spring-Summer 2022 season, as seen recently on stars like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. In particular, sunglasses from the 2000s are back. But the style of dakota johnson is clearly feeling more of a ’70s aesthetic – when not? – with their metal-rimmed aviators, which had a chain detail. (Her black patent-leather Jackie 1961 mini bag also looked decidedly retro.)

Although the look of the star he was worthy of a fashion show, his sunglasses could easily be paired with a simple white t-shirt and jeans, and he would still look very stylish. Johnson may have hit the nail on the head. Consider this simple summer style hack: Slip on a pair of oversized sunglasses, and you’re ready to go anywhere.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti