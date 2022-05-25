Dakota Johnson wore a smooth white Gucci tailored suit

Always chameleonic when dressing, dakota johnson has made it clear that it can range from jumpsuits of stones, dreamy dresses worthy of a princess story or mom jeans, depending on the day of the week. However, something that cannot be missing in her wardrobe, as in that of all elegant womanare the tailor sets.

Only in recent weeks, due to the promotion of Lost Daughter Y Cha Cha Real Smooththe American actress, dakota johnsonhas provided us with inspiration to go to this foolproof set that was once exclusive to the male wardrobe. We have seen her parade with floral ensembles in ocher yellows, checkered prints in formats oversized with a cropped top underneath, or with white tailoring. This last alternative is ideal to continue sailing in style on hot summer days.

How to wear a white tailored suit in the style of Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson at the Global Citizen NOW Summit in New York. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images.

dakota johnson often choose to include loose blazers to their styles, both for the street style as for the red carpets. He has done it with delicate embroidered dresses, jeans baggy Y bodysuits alike; experimenting with different patterns and textures. In recent days, during his participation in the Global Citizen NOW Summit in New York, the celebrity opted for a elegant white set.

The peculiarity of the styling that the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Gray is that the business suitloose and with a straight fall, it is made of soft skin. It’s about the model Soft leather double-breasted jacket Gucci, in a new interpretation of the tailor shop with special fabrics that give an innovative approach to lifelong classics. He combined them with Soft leather high waist pant, a high-waisted model that is a favorite of many because it is so flattering to highlight our silhouette.