Dakota Johnson wore the most beautiful hairstyle to the 2022 Oscars after party

As in every presentation he attends, dakota johnson dazzled with a spectacular outfit in the after party of the oscars 2022. A Gucci dress laden with glitter and feathers decorated her toned silhouette, making match with his makeup just as luminous and with pink accents in the eyes. However, beyond his amazing outfit, we couldn’t help but fall in love with the gorgeous hairstyle that crowned her look, a very ballet dancer style that has our full approval for the benefits it brings to the face.

Do you want to know what they are and how to do it? We reveal them to you right now!

This was Dakota Johnson’s hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars after party

With moderate height, elegance and romanticism, dakota johnson arrived at after party from Vanity Fair of the oscars 2022 with her classic chocolate brown hair, a fresh fringe above the eyebrows and a bun styled ballerina which is the most beautiful and tender that we have seen in recent months.

This is a perfect, polished twist on the top of the head, which leaves the rest of the hair straight, but with texture, movement, and lots of shine. Being a half queue it already enters the spring trend hairstyles 2022but here the interesting thing is that, thanks to the fact that it is not held so high or so low, it is super versatile and simple, in addition to the fact that the fringe takes years away and the straight finish makes it extremely elegant and flattering for round faces.

It’s a super easy hairstyle that you can do for any day of the week! Getty Images

How to do it step by step?

Although in the front photos you can only see a classic half-tail, we look for her hairstylist Mark Townsend (stylist of other celebrities like the Olsen sisters), to see the details behind his goodand we find the step by step to create it, which is easier than we imagined:

Step 1: Spray a volumizing spray from the roots to the middle of the hair.