Dakota Johnson wore the sexiest see-through corset to the SXSW red carpet

Johnson is a big fan of the see-through aesthetic and the suits, but this may be the first time she’s combined the two. However, it’s not the first time the ’50 Shades of Grey’ star has worn a see-through corset on a red carpet. In September 2021, Johnson wore a black lace corset from gucci and leather pants at the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter’ at the New York Film Festival.

Dakota Johnson at the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter’. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

If there is anything that can be said about dakota johnson That is not related to her impeccable style, is that she is still very busy. On February 3, dead line reported that the 32-year-old actress is in talks to join the ‘Spiderman Universe’ as the lead in the next Spider-Man movie. Sony‘Madame Web’.

‘After the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony wants to expand its universe of Marvel characters,’ says the publication, noting that the film will be the first modern adaptation of a comic book from the studio that has a woman in the leading role. Although sources have compared her powers to those of Dr. Strange, they have also said that the project could become ‘something more’, given that the ‘Madame Web’ story often features an older woman with a serious illness that she ‘never has actively fought against any villain’.

On March 16, the project became even more exciting when dead line reported that ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney would join the cast. While most of the details remain under wraps, one thing is for sure: the press tour looks are going to be on fire.

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.