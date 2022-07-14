Dakota Johnson’s blazer dress that will surprise you (and more its rear)
Transparent high heels topped with silver tip and with details in pedrera were the protagonists of the study look of Dakota Johnson, until we saw her back.
The daughter of Don Johnson Y melanie griffin is in New York, in full promotion of the new movie Cha Cha Real Smooth, a dramatic comedy already positioned as one of the films indie of the season and in which Dakota is one of its protagonists.
Dakota Johnson in spectacular blazer dress
But back to outfits selected by Dakota in the tribeca-festival. the elegant lookwhich at first appeared to be a simple dressblazer with a pronounced neckline in white, it ended up being one of the most commented outfits as soon as Dakota let us see her spectacular rear.
The back, which was left uncovered, was adorned with a pretty metallic structure adorned with fine crystals. East surprising and sophisticated detail is the work of the New York firm Areaa mix of innovation, surprise and craftsmanship created in 2014 and that leaves no one indifferent.
The little details? Some, also shiny, hoop earrings, makeup in shades of brown, and hair tied up in a bun. glamorous high moo
