Dakota Johnson’s eventful life before success: Divorces, famous relatives and depression

dakota johnson is the protagonist of one of the most recent and talked about Hollywood productions: “Persuasion”. The adaptation of Jane Austen has not been well received, but the actress continues with numerous projects that make her one of the most requested in the industry.

His career has already been discussed. She went from the controversial “Fifty Shades of Grey” saga to become a producer of independent film projects, although she does not deny the films that made her famous.

Her experience as Anastasia Steele marked her career and she remembers it as a real nightmare, something she recently spoke about for the first time, defining the experience as something “psychotic”.

But Hollywood craziness is no stranger to her: Dakota Johnson knows what it’s all about. She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and her maternal grandmother is Tippi Hedren, remembered for her work in Hitchcock’s classic “The Birds” (1963), but also for living with her husband in a mansion with lions.

Life wanted his stepfather to also be famous: Antonio Banderas, with whom he grew up and whom he considers a father. He gave her her first job as an actress, at age 10, in the film “Locos en Alabama” (1999), which she had as director.

“My life is incredibly lucky and privileged and my childhood was extraordinary: the places I went, how we lived and what we got to experience. But we also suffered from our own family dynamics and faced very traumatic situations and events, ”he recounted about her childhood, marked by filming, moving and divorces.

Her parents divorced in 1996, when she was 7. The same year, Melanie Griffith married Antonio Banderas, from whom she separated in 2014. On her mother’s side, she has two stepbrothers: Alexander, son of Griffith and Steven Bauer, and Stella, daughter of the actress and Banderas. On her father’s side, she has four step-siblings.

All the glamor of the world of cinema did not prevent her from living dramatic moments: “Being alive is still a mystery to me, and maybe I think about all that more because I go to therapy and have been struggling with depression all my life,” she declared in a recent interview.

The big change in her career came with “The Dark Daughter”, where she was directed by another actress from a Hollywood dynasty: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Also the daughter of actors, and sister of Jake, Maggie and Dakota connected on such a level that they got the same tattoo.

Although born and raised in the midst of glamour, today she chooses projects with which she feels committed. Personally, her destiny wanted her to continue adding famous names to her life. Since 2017, she has been in a relationship with Chris Martin, leader of the band Coldplay, and they have lived together since then in a luxurious house in Malibu.

His mother’s childhood was marked by the follies of Hollywood: This was “The Big Roar”, the most dangerous movie ever made: It ended with Melanie Griffith disfigured and 70 people injured