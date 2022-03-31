Dakota Johnson’s favorite perfume and where you can get it

dakota johnson She is one of the most recognized actresses of the moment, mainly for her role as Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades” film trilogy (2015-2018). Thanks to her fame, she also positioned herself as one of the best dressed in Hollywood and revealed that she is a fan of the good guys. perfumesas one of gucci which is your favourite.

Dakota was born on October 4, 1989 at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Her passion for acting not only runs through her veins but when she was 7 years old, and after her divorce, her mother married Antonio Banderas.

Dakota Johnson made her debut as an actress in the movie “Fools in Alabama” (1999). In addition, he had supporting roles in the films “Social Network” (2010), “The Beast’s Charm” (2011), “Classroom Breakers” (2012), “Forever Committed” (2012) and “Need for Speed: The movie” (2014).

Universal Studios and Focus Features acquired the rights to the “Fifty Shades” saga for $5 million. In 2015, he won the lead in “Fifty Shades” from Lucy Hale, Imogen Poots, Elizabeth Olsen and Shailene Woodley who had also auditioned, while the role of Christian Gray went to Jamie Dornan.

“I’m proud [de la película]. I totally disagree with people who think Ana is weak. I think she’s actually stronger than him. Everything she does is her choice. And if I can advocate for women to do what they want with their bodies and not be ashamed of what they want, then I’m all for it,” Johnson explained.

From then on, he began to have a strong link with fashion, having collaborated with brands such as Hogan Little Doe, Oliver Peoples, Uniqlo and Intimissimi. In 2018 she was chosen as the best dressed celebrity by the Net-a-Porter website and currently she is still one of the muses of the Gucci firm, of which she coincidentally is her fragrance favorite.

Dakota Johnson’s favorite perfume

Is about Gucci Bloom from gucci which is sold in 100 ml. for $130 euros and can be found in the maison’s stores or on the website. Its aroma is of white flowers and tuberose with top notes of jasmine, heart notes of tuberose collected from India and base notes of Camilla de Rangoon.

Source: Gucci.

It was created with the creative vision of Alessandro Michele and with the hand of master perfumer Alberto Morillas to celebrate the authenticity, vitality and diversity of women. Presented in a porcelain-like varnished bottle in a dusty pink hue with a label appliqué gucci.

What is your fragrance favorite?