Dakota Johnson’s ‘look’ that Carolyn Bessett-Kennedy would fall in love with Vogue Spain

Dakota Johnson has unexpectedly become one of the masters of cool luxury, The trend that updated luxury in 2023, and Carolyn Bessett-Kennedy herself would have fallen in love. The famous publicist of Calvin Klein and the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr. wore a minimalist two-piece suit in the early 1990s, chose black and white, wore a clean face, and became inseparable from strappy sandals and beige. Symbols, all of them, belong to a style which has now been transformed into a style composed of a type advanced basic and clean lines.

a trend close to old moneyhow well he practiced at Selma Blair cruel intentions or in gwyneth paltrow mr ripley’s genius, and that’s what Dakota Johnson now wants to recreate. the actress got us used to it looks like Romantic outfits from the seventies and for the red carpet, but it looks like her stylistic choices have turned upside down Last May he visited Rome organizations That would make Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy fall in love, We break it down.

The guide to recreating the silent luxury trend

get a shirt oversized (Better if it is pink, light blue or white).

Go for manly camel-colored pants (if they’re black or jeans, that’s okay too, as long as they’re comfortable). Materials such as linen are additional.

There are some black ballerinas in it; It is better if they have a bow. Other options are low-heeled mules.

Forget carrying gremlins or pigeons as bags: if you want to meet the standards of quiet luxury, It is best to bet on firms like Channel or teach new like Quarrel , the design of Celine one of two Bottega Veneta they are also going up , Importantly, it doesn’t have any avant-garde or explicit logos.

, For this look beauty, restrained makeup and bangsAlso known as ‘Clean Look’.

Now all you have to do is put it into practice.