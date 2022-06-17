Dakota Johnson’s makeover: this is how she wears the bright gothic brunette

Dakota Johnson goes for a subtle yet significant makeover, going from brown hair to darker brunette for her summer debut. Yes, we know that the beautiful brunette It is one of the color trends of the moment, and that Dakota Johnson has worn it like no one else in recent years. However, she looks like the 32-year-old actress I need a changeand far from giving up his famous curtain bangshas opted for a resounding and simple color change: the gothic brunette. It is a jet-black mane illuminated only by its own glow; no highlights, highlights or other coloring techniques: just healthy hair, with a well-sealed cuticle to reflect light like a mirror.

As we said, it is an extremely easy look to adopt: just color the hair with the darkest shade available. But do not think that going from chestnut to brunette is easier than doing it from lighter tones. Did you know that Dakota’s classic brown mane is not natural? According to her colourist, Tracey Cunningham, its original pitch is dark blonde (the color adopted by those looking for a blonde little slave). Hence he got a singular result and so markedin contrast to her snowy skin and light eyes, and at the same time Elegant thanks to such a careful mane.

The key lies in applying a nourishment and shine treatment, which enhances its effects on straight hair. To achieve this, you have endless professional treatments, as well as the possibility of caring for the F layer at home. But beyond these options, we recommend pampering your hair day by day, with gestures as simple as using products with spf and heat protectors, which will give it a radiant and very healthy appearance. Of course, keep in mind that maxim of the experts that Dakota Johnson has embraced: no mane shines as much as brunettes.